Home > BeeHives & Hive Parts > Frames & Wax > Frames (Flat-packed)

Plastic Frame - DN4 (single frame)

Price: £3.00
Plastic Frame - DN4 (single frame)

This DN4 frame is made from plastic and clips together for easy assembly. Just use unwired brood wax foundation between the 2 separated frame parts and then clip them together. when it comes to 'replacing' the frames a few seasons later, you can just steam clean the frames to melt the wax off them or cut out the wax with a knife and them ease the frames apart to insert new fresh foundation. These will put an end to hammer and nails! sold singular and without the wax foundation.

