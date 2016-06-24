Plastic Frame - DN4 (single frame)

Description

This DN4 frame is made from plastic and clips together for easy assembly. Just use unwired brood wax foundation between the 2 separated frame parts and then clip them together. when it comes to 'replacing' the frames a few seasons later, you can just steam clean the frames to melt the wax off them or cut out the wax with a knife and them ease the frames apart to insert new fresh foundation. These will put an end to hammer and nails! sold singular and without the wax foundation.