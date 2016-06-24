Plastic Frame - DN4 (single frame)

More images
Click to enlarge
Description
This DN4 frame is made from plastic and clips together for easy assembly. Just use unwired brood wax foundation between the 2 separated frame parts and then clip them together. when it comes to 'replacing' the frames a few seasons later, you can just steam clean the frames to melt the wax off them or cut out the wax with a knife and them ease the frames apart to insert new fresh foundation. These will put an end to hammer and nails! sold singular and without the wax foundation.
Products You May Like
(DN1) B.S. Deep Frames (10 Pack)
Price: £12.60
BS Shallow Manley Frames (10 pack)
Price: £18.00
(SN4) B.S. Shallow Hoffman Frames (10 Pack)
Price: £16.56
(Jumbo) 14 x 12 Frames (10 Pack)
Price: £22.98